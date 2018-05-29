JustGiving to support Ryan

A JustGiving crowdfunding page has beenset up after Ryan Hutchinson, a defender for Blyth Spartans FC, injured his knee during a match against Harrogate last week

The team have set up the JustGiving page hoping to raise £7,500.

Writing on the JustGiving page, organisers said: ‘During our Vanarama National League North clash with Harrogate Town, defender Ryan Hutchinson suffered a knee injury that will keep him out of action for up to 12 months – from the date of his surgery.

‘Hutchy, who earned a call-up to an England C squad earlier in the campaign, has suffered injuries to his MCL, a ruptured cruciate ligament, part of his lateral cartilage and bone injuries.’

Chris Bell, Blyth Spartans physiotherapist, said: “It’s going to be a long one for him, he’s picked quite a few injuries to his knee. He’s had an MRI scan a few days after the injury and was referred to a specialist.”

Chris added: “But certainly he needs surgery, but we don’t have a date yet – and after that it’s going to be a long-term rehabilitation for him – we’re talking more than nine months I imagine.”

Donors left messages of support on the JustGiving page: ‘With our very best wishes from Ireland.’

Another said: ‘Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery Ryan.’

At the time of writing, the JustGiving page had reached £675 of its £7,500 target.