Maguire goal puts Spartans through

Blyth Spartans 1-0 Nantwich Town

Blyth Spartans are through to the Emirates FA Cup Third Qualifying Round thanks to a goal from Dan Maguire to overcome Evo-Stik side Nantwich Town in a replay.

In the 81st minute, Maguire scored the only goal of the match when he got on the end of a cross from Jamie Holmes and tapped the ball into the goal at the near post.

Nantwich Town started off strongly against the hosts when Barnes delivered a ball into the box and Cooke headed over.

Blyth continued their pressure as Holmes made a great run into the box and found himself in some space for a shot that was spectacularly cleared off the line.

But Nantwich went close after 18 minutes when Barnes took his shot first time and it slammed against a post.

Clear chances were few and far between for both sides but in the build-up to half-time Holmes twice fired over from outside the box.

Fewster found himself in a great position in added time as he was one on one with the keeper but his shot was straight at the keeper.

Nantwich got off to a good start in the second half as Barnes whipped in a cross that troubled Jameson who got a touch make sure that it didn’t go in.

In the 64th minute, Dale troubled Nantwich when he whipped in a free kick that Buddle got on the end of but sent it over the bar.

Saunders got a chance to put Nantwich in the lead but they would’ve been some help from Blyth as his shot was deflected off Nicholson but Jameson managed to save it.

Glover, who was a second half substitute for Nantwich, had a great opportunity when he found himself out to the right of the goal and had a strike at goal that hammered against the far left post.

Blyth took the lead in the 81st minute when Maguire managed to get in at the near post to tap home a cross from Holmes – after a stunning turn on halfway from Reid opened up the counter attack.

Blyth looked for a second as Dale sent a through ball towards Maguire who had a shot that hit against the side netting.

Maguire’s goal was all that was needed in the end and Blyth are now into the third round qualifying where they will have an away trip against Gainsborough Trinity.