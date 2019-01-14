Maguire’s nets his 150th for Spartans

Blyth Spartans 1-0 Boreham Wood

Dan Maguire’s 150th goal for the club ensured a cupset as Blyth Spartans overcame Boreham Wood of the National League to advance to the last 16 of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Maguire’s pirouette, after controlling a wonderfully executed through ball by Connor Oliver, led to a stunning finish from an acute angle in the 26th minute.

The visitors registered just one shot on target afternoon, a comfortable save for Peter Jameson from a 61st minute corner the only time he was called into action.

Blyth got the first chance of the game in the fourth minute when Maguire shot wide.

For Boreham Wood Kanu whipped in a cross on the turn, Shaibu went up for the header but Jameson managed to punch it away as far as Ricketts who had a strike from outside the box that went over the bar.

Blyth looked most likely to score in the game and in the 22nd minute Oliver who played a great through ball to Maguire but his shot was straight at Burbidge.

Maguire looked destined to score his 150th goal in a Blyth shirt and he finally got it in the 26th minute when he got on the end of a great ball by Oliver, turned the defender and smashed it past Burbidge to give Spartans the lead.

In the 40th minute, Blyth had an excellent chance to double their lead when Holmes smashed his shot against the side netting.

Chances were rare in the opening minutes of the second half but Boreham Wood might have equalised in the 63rd minute when Woodards header from a corner was saved by Jameson.

Holmes then shot over the bar after 64 minutes and in the 70th minute, Oliver had a powerful strike at goal that tested Burbidge who saved but had to gather the ball as it rebounded off him.

Burridge also managed to save well from Rivers, whilst in the last minute of the 90 Liddle went on a run, dribbled past several Boreham Wood players then passed it to Holmes, whose shot at goal went wide of the far post.

This victory for Blyth means that Spartans will be in the last 16 of the FA Trophy. It’s back to league action though next week as Blyth travel to Bradford and face Bradford Park Avenue on January 19.