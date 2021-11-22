Manager Skinner is left ‘frustrated and disappointed’ at defeat

Ashington manager Ian Skinner.

Ewan Forster was an early marksman for the Black & Ambers then Edward Thomas plus substitutes Kai Hewitson and Mason Hurworth added further goals in the second half.

Skinner said: “Frustrating and disappointing are the words which spring to mind – whilst after the Lord Mayor’s show is another term which is sometimes used. Everything which we did really well against Consett we didn’t do today if I’m honest. I don’t know whether the players have thought that because we’ve held the league leaders (Consett) 3-3, we just needed to come to Crook and things would happen for us – only this league isn’t like that. This league is built on working hard first and foremost and being willing to roll your sleeves up and battle and scrap - and today we were too easy to get at. In terms of all four goals which Crook have scored, they haven’t cut us open with good play nor has it been a bit of individual brilliance - it’s just been really easy for them and that’s despite us probably across the 90 minutes having more possession than them.”

He continued: “Crook have played what I would class as being a typical Northern League performance where they have looked to get the ball forward quickly; looked to get people around the ball quickly and looked to put the ball into the box quickly – everything which the Northern League has been built on for years whilst we have wanted to pass it (the ball) all the time without really creating too much. That said we have hit the woodwork twice in each half and the Crook ‘keeper (Ronan Makepeace) has made a couple of good saves in the second half.”

He went on: “It just felt as if when we got to the final third, there wasn’t really that cutting edge if I’m honest. I’m really disappointed - and hopefully the players will be too. All we can do is to put it to one side, train this week and prepare for Guisborough Townat home on Saturday (November 27).”