Michael Nelson reveals how Blyth Spartans attendances helped fund Alex Curran signing

Blyth Spartans have announced the signing of goalkeeper Alex Curran. (Photo credit: Bill Broadley)

Curran put pen to paper on a permanent contract at Spartans just days after his competitive debut, where he kept a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw with Brackley Town in National League North.

The former Newcastle Blue Star shotstopper had trained with Blyth in the off-season before appearing as a trialist during the pre-season win over Middlesbrough under-23s.

Nelson had signed on a total of 20 players before the campaign had even kicked off, and they now sit 8th in the table with eight points from their opening five matches.

The gate revenue from crowds of 1,000 plus against Alfreton Town and Brackley, as well as just under 800 against AFC Telford United, has allowed Nelson to bolster his squad further with the arrival of Curran.

Nelson explained: “Alex played for us against Middlesbrough in pre-season and did very well so we’ve monitored him during the start of the season.

“He came in and played against Brackley while Alex Mitchell attended the birth of his first child and we’ve managed to put a permanent deal together to bring him on board.

“We have been able to do this deal due to the great attendances we’ve had over the three home games - bringing in some valuable revenue to help build the squad.