Minute’s silence for Spartans’ fans

To allow everyone associated with Blyth Spartans AFC to pay their respect, we will be holding a minutes silence at our opening home game against Alfreton Town on Saturday, August 14.

In a statement this week, Chairman Tony Platten said: “If anyone knows of any Spartans’ fans who have sadly passed away during the last 18 months, we ask they pass their names onto general manager Mike Coulson, either by email at [email protected] or telephone 01670 352373 between 9am and 12pm weekdays.

“The names will then be read out over the PA syttem prior to the minutes silence as we remember them.”

Meanwhile, Blyth Spartans lost out on the CEFO CFS Challenge Trophy with a 2-1 defeat against South Shields in front of 993 supporters at Croft Park on Saturday.

The Mariners deservedly led 1-0 at the break after Darius Osei opened the scoring with a header.

Osei then added a second on 48 minutes, with his goal counting despite a clear handball in the build-up. Conor Tee’s low delivery looked to have been controlled by Osei’s arm before the winger poked home his second of the afternoon from close range.