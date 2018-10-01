Much improved show by Terriers

Bedlington Terriers 3-1 Easington Colliery

Bedlington Terriers took all three points at Dr. Pit Welfare Park on Saturday in a much improved performance against Easington Colliery.

Manager David Leightley made four changes from the team that lost at Heaton Stannington. New signings Sean McCafferty and Adam Harvey were handed starts, while Chris Locke and Cameron Fenton returned.

Easington had the early chances and could have gone into the lead in the fourth minute as a shot was fired over, but it was the Terriers who scored first with Dylan Williamson beating a defender for pace down the right and crossing for Fenton to score from seven yards.

The home side had more chances to score in the first half but Ronnie Jones, John Sherlock and Fenton all failed to hit the target.

After 56 minutes the Terriers doubled their lead as Fenton put Jones away on the left. His cross was met by Sherlock who controlled the ball and rifle home from ten yards.

The game could have been put beyond doubt when Fenton was tripped in the penalty area after sixty six minutes. His weak penalty shot was easily saved by the keeper.

The Terriers finally scored their third after eighty three minutes when a cross field ball from James Loughborough narrowly evaded a defender before being collected by Fenton whom drew the keeper before passing wide for Kevin Westphal to shoot home from eight yards.

The visitors scored a consolation goal after ninety minutes when a cross from the left was struck home from the edge of the home penalty area.

There was a still time for Kevin Westphal to be put through but his close range shot was saved by the keeper.