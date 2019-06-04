New boss wants team to entertain

Former Newcastle United star Lee Clark is hoping to provide some entertainment for Blyth Spartans supporters after being named as the National League North club’s new manager.

Clark made his name as a key part of Kevin Keegan’s Magpies side that were dubbed The Entertainers as their stylish brand of football took the St James’ Park club from Division One relegation candidates to Premier League contenders in the 1990s.

The popular Geordie made just under 200 appearances over two spells with his boyhood club and also spent time with Sunderland and Fulham during his playing career.

Clark moved into management with Huddersfield Town in 2008 and has since had time in the dugout with the likes of Birmingham City, Blackpool and Kilmarnock.

His decision to take over at Spartans marks his first venture into non-league football and the 46-year-old is hoping to give the Croft Park faithful something to shout about over the coming season.

He said “We want to get the public out, to get them excited and to provide some entertaining football. They want to see winning football and they want to see us progress.

“We are going to try and build a squad that will try to entertain them. Football, across the board, it costs a lot of money to come and watch, but that is what we are going to try and do, we are going to entertain.

“We need to try and entertain them with wins because at the end of any match, the fans have forgot about the performance if they win. A performance only really gets mentioned if you lose.”

Clark has been out of work since he left SkyBet League Two club Bury in October 2017, but he revealed that he had received two offers from abroad in the last fortnight.

However, their loss is Spartans’ gain, and Clark admitted that he is excited by the challenge that lies in wait.

“Certainly, in the last two weeks I’ve had two really big overseas offers in terms of financial packages which, with respect to Blyth, they wouldn’t have been able to get anywhere near.

“But that’s not my motive at the moment. It’s not been my motive ever, really. It wasn’t about that.

“It was about getting somewhere where I could get my teeth into a project and see what I could do with that project. That’s what’s excited me.”

One of Clark’s priorities will be to put together a Spartans squad capable of competing in National League North next season.

“The first thing is, I’ve got to try and assemble a squad - we haven’t got any players.

“We have lost a certain number of players already, they’ve gone to various clubs, but the first objective is to get some players.