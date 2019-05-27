New Hartley add another trophy

New Hartley Juniors 3-2 Darlington Town

New Hartley Juniors added the John Maley Youth Cup to the Durham county cup they’d already clinched last month,

The cup itself is named after Hartley’s ‘late’ long-serving boss, was played at Hetton, home of Sunderland Reserves.

As last week, Hartley got off to a bad start when Darlington again went in front in the opening minutes With a Mitchell Noble header and the scored remained 1-0 at the break.

Just after the break Hartley were level thanks to a brilliant Will Jenkins free kick. Five minutes later and Hartley were in from with a Robbie Christie effort. The lead didn’t last long though as Darlo drew level with an own goal.

There was nothing between the two sides until Ethan Biwer fired Hartley in front with his first goal of the season to make the final score 3-2