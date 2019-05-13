New Hartley reach third final

New Hartley 3-1 Stockton

New Hartley Juniors reached their third cup final of the season with a 3-1 win over a resilient Stockton side at the weekend.

Stockton were aiming for revenge having lost out to Hartley 1-0 in the County Cup final last month.

It was Hartley who went in front through top scorer Marcus Giles and the same player doubled Hartleys lead eight minutes later.

Stockton never gave up though and had a great chance when they were awarded a penalty kick, only for goalkeeper James Peart to save brilliantly.

Moments later Hartley went three up when a great Will Jenkins effort rifled in off the crossbar.

Stockton did pull one back in the closing stages when Elliott Mavin prodded home from close range.

Hartley will play title challengers Spennymoor in the final later this month.