New Hartley win Durham County Cup

New Hartley 1-0 Stockton Town

Northumberland-based New Hartley Juniors are the new County Cup holders of Durham.

The Durham FA invited New Hartley into the competition and after beating Spennymoor in the semi final, they faced Stockton Town, last year’s holders, in the final.

The game played at Chester Le St, Riverside was a tight affair with no goals in the first half.

Not much changed in the second half but it was Hartley who took the lead on 65 minutes when top scorer Marcus Giles netted his 25th goal of the season. Both teams had chances with Stockton going close and Hartleys Jordan Armstrong hitting the crossbar. Stockton pressed for equaliser but found the NH defence in fine form.