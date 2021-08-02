Newbiggin win Stephen Carey Cup for third year

Newbiggin celebrate their third successive Stephen Carey Memorial Trophy win at Seahouses.

Newbiggin FC came out on top for the third successive year as worthy winners after beating their opponents Alnmouth 10-0 in the final on Saturday.

Goalscorers were: Stephen Lucas, Sam Bethell, Rhyan Clark, Brad Higgins, Josh hall and Ross Muter. Man of the Match was Stephen Lucas.

Alnmouth never gave up against a Newbiggin team which plays three leagues above them.

Also on Saturday, hosts North Sunderland came back from 2-0 down to grab the third place play off shield, winning 3-2 against Alnwick Town over 35's.

Earlier in the week, in the two semi-final matches, Newbiggin edged out North Sunderland 2-1 in a keenly contested game, the Newbiggin goals coming from Stephen Lucas and Kyle Downey, whilst Alnmouth beat Alnwick Town O35s.

All the players involved in the competition were a credit to their clubs and played in the good spirit of the event, which helped raise the grand total of £763, which will go to help local injured players in the coming season.

Meanwhile, it’s been confirmed that Newbiggin have now been promoted from Division 2 to Division 1 of the Northern Alliance League. This follows the resignation of two clubs recently from the Alliance, which has forced a slight restructure of the divisions.

The season will kick off on Saturday, August 14 with Newbiggin starting away to Whitburn & Cleadon.

other local fixtures for the opening week are:

Div 1 – Cramlington United v Hebburn Town U23s; FC United of Newcastle v Bedlington FC.

Div 2 – Cramlington United v Newcastle Blue Star Res; Heaton Stannington v Ashington Res; Seaton Sluice v Newcastle Chemfica Ams.

Div 3 – Newbiggin Central v Fawdon; Bedlington United SC v Red House Farm; Blyth Town U23s v Walker Central.

On Saturday, Newbiggin Central played Blyth Rangers Seniors in a pre-season friendly when they won 3-1.