Newcastle United 'considered' move for Liverpool-born star and Celtic-bound defender

Everton midfielder Tom Davies pictured alongside Rafa Benitez. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Steve Bruce was left frustrated on deadline day after failing to seal a loan deal for Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury. And the fallout continues.

Here’s the latest gossip from St James’s Park:

Newcastle-Everton swap deal ‘floated’

A swap deal involving Sean Longstaff and Tom Davies was “floated” during the summer transfer window, The Athletic reports.

Longstaff was strongly linked with a reunion with former boss Rafa Benitez, the man who handed him his Premier League debut, at Goodison Park.

Since his breakthrough campaign, Longstaff, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has struggled to hit similar heights.

Indeed, it’s claimed a swap deal with Davies was considered, however Longstaff ended up staying put on Tyneside.

Magpies ‘considered’ Cameron Carter-Vickers swoop

Newcastle were interested in signing Cameron Carter-Vickers before his loan move to Celtic on deadline day.

Bruce was keen to sign a central defender in the summer after allowing Florian Lejeune to join Alaves permanently.

According to Football.London’s Alasdair Gold, Carter-Vickers was on United’s radar having previously worked with Graeme Jones at Luton and Bournemouth.

"I know Newcastle were interested,” Gold said. “They had a real think about bringing him in this window as well because I think it’s Graeme Jones who is at Newcastle, was also at Bournemouth and also (at Luton).