Newcastle United gossip: Steve Bruce prepares Premier League defender bid, West Brom tipped to land Toon ace

Former Sunderland loanee Dion Sanderson is reportedly wanted by Newcastle United. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Here are the latest transfer rumours from St James’s Park:

Newcastle ‘preparing’ fresh Dion Sanderson offer

Newcastle United will reportedly submit a fresh offer for Dion Sanderson after seeing their opening bid turned down by Wolves.

The Daily Mirror claims the Magpies had a £1.5m bid turned down for the defender, who made 27 appearances on loan at Tyne-Wear rivals Sunderland last season.

The Black Cats also want to re-sign the 21-year-old but according to Football Insider, Steve Bruce’s side are already readying a second offer.

Wolves are said to want around £2m for Sanderson.

Toon ‘target’ off to Arsenal

Newcastle have long been linked with a move for Benfica full-back Nuno Tavares – but he looks to be heading elsewhere.

Various publications have reported that the 21-year-old is on the verge of joining Arsenal for a fee of around £7million.

The Portugal under-21s international is poised to undergo his medical ahead of finalising his move to the Premier League.

Southampton were credited with leading Newcastle and Brighton in the race recently but it appears the Gunners are the ones set to come out on top.

Matty Longstaff would be a ‘big coup’ for West Brom

Steve Bruce is prepared to sanction a loan exit for Matty Longstaff this summer, and former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes he’d be a major coup for West Brom.

The midfielder endured a frustrating campaign last season – last appearing for the first team in January, fresh after signing a new two-year deal at his boyhood club.

"To West Brom? Wow, I’d be impressed if they could get that deal done," Campbell told Football Insider.

“He would be a great addition but I’m sure there will be Premier League club interested as well. He is a talented young player with a big future ahead of him.

“I am surprised Newcastle won’t keep him and play him. I would be surprised if they let him leave to be honest.