Night to remember for ton-up Higgins

What a night it was for Newbiggin Reserves’ Bradley Higgins at St James’ Park, Alnwick, on Friday.

He netted a hat-trick, including a last-minute winner, as his 10-man side won the Runciman Cup in the North Northumberland League with a dramatic 3-2 win over Tweedmouth Harrow.

And his winning goal not only gave Newbiggin the trophy, it marked his 100th goal in all weekend football this season, and gave the side their third cup triumph in their inaugural campaign in the NNL.

The cup was won the hard way, as they played for more than an hour with 10 men and also trailed twice at 1-0 and 2-1 before Higgins struck to land the treble.