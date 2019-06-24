Northern League fixtures
The Northern League 2018/19 fixtures have been released.
Ashington FC start their Division 1 campaign with an away game against last season's runners-up, Hebburn Town, with their first game at Woodhorn Lane on the following Tuesday against West Auckland Town.
In Division 2, Bedlington Terriers kick things off with a visit to Heaton Stannington, with the first game at Doctor Pit Park on Wednesday against Tow Law.
The Colliers have a long wait until September 7 for their first Saturday home fixture against Stockton Town . By then they'll have already played seven games. The Terriers have a much shorter wait for a Saturday at home, with their 3 rd fixture hosting Sunderland West End on August 10 .