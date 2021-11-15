Point for battling Colliers in pulsating draw with Consett

Action from Ashington v Consett, which ended 3-3. Picture by Ian Brodie.

It was exciting. It was pulsating and it was captivating – and in perfect weather conditions, it was also on a day where Woodhorn Lane smashed the Ebac Northern League’s record attendance for the season to date with a superb crowd of 735 who certainly got value for money.

After going ahead just shy of the half hour mark with a brilliant goal by Craig Spooner, the Wansbeck outfit had to show all of their fighting qualities. Consett drew level through James Metcalfe, edged in front through an own goal and after a leveller from Luke Salmon, when ex Collier Dale Pearson made it 3-2 to the Durham side with ten minutes remaining it appeared that Ashington were going to be on the end of a hard luck story.

But the Colliers - who left every ounce of energy on the pitch – simply refused to give up and when Anderson tucked the ball into the net with four minutes of normal time remaining, it sent the home contingent into raptures.

After several near misses, including a Max Cowburn effort which clipped the top of the crossbar, Ashington finally broke the deadlock after 28 minutes when Spooner headed in from a Cowburn cross.

The Ashington crowd went wild but they were silenced ten minutes later when James Metcalfe equalised.

Ashington were caught cold at the start of the second half as within two minutes, the Steelmen took a 2-1 lead when Jake Orrell played the ball across the six yards box and it was deflected into his own net by Coppen.

But they bounced back and got the equaliser on the hour through Salmon who netted with a spectacular bicycle kick.

However in the next minute, the Colliers were almost caught out when Orrell exploited space but drove wide from 22 yards.

On the 65 minutes mark, Johnson – who certainly impressed on his first appearance following his move from neighbours Blyth Town – had a great opportunity when he was released through the middle with a one on one.

He bore down on goal but his low drive was tipped away by Hayes.

Salmon fired just over following a one-two with Johnson before the visitors went into a 3-2 lead.

Substitute Darren Holden – who had replaced Larkin for the start of the second half –crossed to the far post and Pearson steered home.

Skinner threw on late substitutions including Yannick Aziakonou and seconds after his introduction, he was involved as he switched the ball out wide left to Salmon and when he crossed, Anderson tucked home at the far post.