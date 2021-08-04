Point for Bedlington on the road

Football.

Durham City 2, Bedlington Terriers 2

Bedlington earned a point from a 2-2 away draw at Durham City, and it was two goals from Sado Djalo, including a late penalty, which meant they didn’t return home empty handed.

It was 0-0 at half-time, but Djalo gave Terriers the lead before Harley Clarke netted twice to put the home side in front.

The clock had hit 90 minutes when Terriers were awarded a spot kick and it was Djalo who converted with his fifth goal in two games.

Redcar 1, Blyth Town 0

Blyth, after their opening day 3-2 loss at Bedlington, suffered a 1-0 away defeat at Redcar.

The only goal of the game was scored by Mackin after 21 minutes.