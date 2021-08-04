Point for Bedlington on the road
Bedlington Terriers and Blyth Town were in Northern League Division 2 action on Tuesday.
Durham City 2, Bedlington Terriers 2
Bedlington earned a point from a 2-2 away draw at Durham City, and it was two goals from Sado Djalo, including a late penalty, which meant they didn’t return home empty handed.
It was 0-0 at half-time, but Djalo gave Terriers the lead before Harley Clarke netted twice to put the home side in front.
The clock had hit 90 minutes when Terriers were awarded a spot kick and it was Djalo who converted with his fifth goal in two games.
Redcar 1, Blyth Town 0
Blyth, after their opening day 3-2 loss at Bedlington, suffered a 1-0 away defeat at Redcar.
The only goal of the game was scored by Mackin after 21 minutes.
On Saturday Blyth Town play their first home game of the season against fellow newcomers Horden CW.