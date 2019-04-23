Quadruple joy for AFC Newbiggin

Newbiggin have been crowned champions of the North Northumberland League for the 2018-19 season.

Newbiggin, who have only lost one game this season, secured the title when they beat Ashington Town and North Sunderland, the only side who could catch them, drew with Wooler.

The win completed a quadruple for the side who have already won the Anderson Cup and Bilclough Cup in the NNL and have also lifted the Stephen Carey Chairty Cup.

They are also still playing in the semi-finals of both the Sanderson and Robson Cups in the NNL, meaning they could end up with six trophies.