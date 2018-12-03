Rivers at double as Spartans win again

Nuneaton Borough 1-3 Blyth Spartans

Jarrett Rivers netted a brace to help Spartans secure a fourth successive win away at Nuneaton Borough on Saturday.

Rivers opened the scoring in the 26th minute before doubling his tally a minute into the second period.

Dan Maguire added his fourth in two games three minutes later as Spartans scored three for the fourth successive game.

Dior Angus pulled a goal back with six minutes remaining, but it was the visitors who took the spoils, making it 10 points from a possible 12 away from Croft Park in recent weeks.

The result moves Spartans up to tenth in the Vanarama National League North, with a game against Ashton United coming up at Croft Park on Saturday.

Nuneaton took the game to Spartans early on and they had several half-chances.

But Blyth grew into the game and, on 22 minutes, Maguire almost opened the scoring. The striker found himself one-on-one with Belford but couldn’t find a finish.

Four minutes later, the in-form Rivers did give Spartans the lead, Kieran Green the provider.

It was another 10 minutes until another chance was created for either side, Connor Oliver the recipient as he fired an effort over the bar from the edge of the area.

Nuneaton grew in confidence and Edmunds found himself one-on-one with the keeper, who came out on top.

A minute before the break, Jameson made his fourth stunning save of the half, this time tipping Dior Angus’s goal-bound effort onto the upright.

Within a minute of the re-start, Blyth doubled their lead, Rivers sniping into the six-yard box to convert a low cross.

And five minutes later, the visitors netted their third, Maguire the scorer as he finished with confidence for a second time inside the penalty area.

Just after the hour-mark, the hosts rattled the woodwork for a second time. This time, Jameson was beaten as Nat Kelly cannoned a header off the crossbar from a left-wing corner.

Six minutes from time, the hosts did net a consolation through top goal-scorer Angus. The striker passed into the empty net after the ball ricocheted into his path as Jameson kicked the ball against substitute Leek.