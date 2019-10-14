Roberts signs a contract with Spartans
Blyth Spartans are delighted to announce Callum Roberts has signed a contract with the club.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 10:28 am
Monday, 14th October 2019, 12:44 pm
The former Newcastle United youngster joined on a non-contract basis last month and has excelled in Green and White colours.
Roberts’ form, as well-documented, has attracted interest from the EFL, leading to speculation surrounding his short term future.
However, the 22-year-old has decided to commit by signing a contract with the club to delight of everyone involved with Blyth Spartans.
Since teaming up with Lee Clark’s side, Roberts has a magnificent goal-scoring record of nine goals in the same number of appearances,, including two hat-tricks against Curzon Ashton and AFC Telford.