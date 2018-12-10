Same old story for the Colliers

Consett 2

Ashington 0

Two second-half goals inside five minutes from Consett’s Matthew Slocombe and Michael Sweet sent Ashington spiralling to their eighth league defeat of the season at a bitterly cold Belle View Stadium on Saturday, writes Brian Bennett.

The win kept the Steelmen joint top of the Ebac Northern League First Division table alongside Dunston UTS, while for the Colliers it was the same old story.

Steve Bowey’s side have faced four of the top six over the past few weeks and won many accolades for their general play – but this latest setback was their 11th competitive game without a win.

Striker Zak Atkinson, who had hit the woodwork in the previous encounter against Dunston, again went close, striking the post and crossbar in separate incidents in either half.

turn to page 47