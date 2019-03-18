Season’s end can’t come soon enough

Ashington 0-1 Whitley Bay

Stephen Ramsey’s goal on the hour gave visitors Whitley Bay their first victory on Woodhorn Lane soil for six years.

The three points extended the unbeaten run for recently installed Seahorses boss Nathan Haslam whilst the result saw Ashington slide to a seventh defeat in eight matches.

Admittedly in some of those games, the Colliers have lost by the odd goal but quite clearly, the end of the season cannot come quick enough for the Woodhorn Lane outfit who went into the clash against their local rivals having dropped into the bottom three of the Ebac Northern League’s top tier following Whitley Bay’s midweek victory over Whickham.

However, the only consolation appears to be that only one team at most will be relegated into the second division.

On Saturday with the wind at their backs - the Wansbeck outfit performed okay in the first 45 minutes but following the break gave an abject display and after Ramsey had opened the scoring, home stopper Conor Grant kept his side in the hunt midway through by saving a penalty from Dan Wright.

The action in either goalmouth remained limited until the 19th minute. Tom Lycett found Brandon Morrison whose goalbound effort saw Whitley ‘keeper Dan Lister make an astonishing reaction save turning the ball over and the custodian finger tipped the resulting in-swinger by Chris Youldon, against the bar.

McFarlane stroked a 25 yarder wide then a shot from ex-Ashington midfielder Luke Salmon crashed against the crossbar with Wright’s follow up effort headed clear by Lewis Robson.

Ashington broke quickly from the corner through Sammy Perez but when he played Sampson in, the full back fired over.

The final action of the half came in the 44th minute. Salmon floated over a flag kick which was met by Taylor whose header was goalbound until Grant superbly tipped over.

The Seahorses began the second half with more zip and within minutes, Ramsey released Salmon, whose shot was held by Grant. However, the goal which the visitors had been threatening to score arrived in the 58th minute. Ramsey met a precision corner from skipper Peter Glen-Ravenhill to glance a header from five yards inside the upright.