Seven losses in a row for Spartans

Action from Blyth Spartans v Leamngton on Saturday.

Devon Kelly-Evans fired home brilliant 25-yard strike four minutes before the break, before Joe Clarke struck from halfway, five minutes into the second-half, the viuctory lifting them to tenth in the table on 18 points.

It was a result which leaves Blyth second from bottom of the table on nine points with only two wins and three draws from their 12 games played.

Their next game is away to Kettering Town on Saturday (November 13), a team who have won three and drawn three of their nine games so far, and who currently sit in 15th place on 12 points.

After Saturday’s loss to Leamington, manager Michael Nelson said: “I thought in the first half we were much improved from recent weeks. We got the ball down and passed it around but their two goals let them sit back in the second half and we were unable to break them down.”

The goals, either side of half time, came at a perfect point in the game as far as the visitors were concerned.

Nelson said the first gave Leamington the initiative going into the break, but he believed that if they had managed to score first in the second half it might have been a different game.

"The second goal made it a different goal completely,” he said, “because it took the wind out of our sails.

"We just have to keep going and work hard as a group, the players and the coaching staff.

"We have the leaders in the dressing room, but they have not been showing it lately and we need them to step up and be bigger characters with the rest of the group."

Skipper Nathan Buddle said: “I thought we looked ok first half, but after the second goal, which he struck from all of 40 yards, we lost momentum and we were flat.

"We have to try and stop the rot. We are in a hole and it is difficult to get out but we will keep fighting away.