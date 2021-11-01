Skinner delighted as Collier rack up their tenth win of the season

Ashington manager Ian Skinner.

For the 4-0 result was the Colliers tenth league win of the season and afterwards, the boss labelled the display as being a real solid performance: “We had to make sure we stayed in the game and try to manage the conditions in the first half then use them to our advantage second half – and fair play to the players because they were excellent, following on from Tuesday night’s win at Newton Aycliffe where they were superb,” he said.

“Consequently, I was really pleased because it was a real solid performance and another pleasing victory played in difficult circumstances. I was pleased we got in 0-0 at the interval.

"First half it was a workmanlike performance and we did well. For the second period we talked about what we always talk about – ‘can we come down the bank with the wind on our backs and can we look to really stretch them and can we look to play with a bit of quality and tempo about our game and see if we can score early in the half as then that makes it really difficult for them (Billingham) because they then have to come out. They tried to play in a mid block and to be fair they didn’t really get out of their own half very often.

"As soon as we scored the first goal, I was confident it was always going to be a case of can we go on and score two or three. Our third goal was a fantastic move with great football which is what we have been about all season and credit to the players. We ask them to try and play expansive and with tempo but they take on the instructions and to win 4-0 again at home is fantastic not only for us as a group but for the supporters who came in there hundreds again which is great to see.”

Skinner gave a special mention to Liam Doyle who unselfishly laid the ball off for Dean Briggs to net the second goal: “Liam is that type of player,” he said, “He works and runs hard for the team and he showed his quality in the final third today.