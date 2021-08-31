Skinner 'disappointed' with Ashington performance levels

However the boss added that there were a few matters to take into consideration. Speaking shortly after the final whistle at the East Palmersville Sports ground – where Ashington’s stand in skipper Karl Ross fired a 96th minute equaliser – Skinner said: “I don’t think I’ve processed the result yet as to whether its two points dropped or one point gained if I’m honest.

"When there are 95 minutes on the clock and your side are 3-2 down and you score then it’s probably a point gained - but I was disappointed a little bit with our performance levels today.

"I thought we were a little bit below where we are capable of playing but there are lots of factors to take into consideration.

"It’s our ninth game in 28 days which works out at 2.25 games per week which having not played for eight months is not good. On top of that we have picked up a number of injuries - so the 1-1 draw at North Shields in midweek as well as today’s 3-3 result has come at a cost.

"We now have Dean Briggs out with a torn hamstring; Max Emmerson, who we haven’t as yet got a final prognosis on his injury but we are looking at him being out for a lengthy spell; Bobby Taylor has done his medial ligament and again we are taking about being without him for months rather than weeks.

"I think being without so many players showed a bit today but taking nothing away from West Allotment because I thought they were good in the first half and they showed great character to come back after we went 2-1 up. Equally our lads deserve praise for the character to equalise after being 3-2 down.”

He continued: “All in all I think our lads just like to make things interesting. But I would challenge anybody in this division to have seven players either injured or unavailable like we had today and still be able to show the effort and have the spirit and determination and carry out the game plan to the way in which we try to play.