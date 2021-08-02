Skinner ‘happy with a point’ from Penrith draw in league opener

Football

The Woodhorn Lane boss did admit, however, that his thoughts came within half an hour of the final whistle and that they were open to change later!

“I may feel differently about things in a day or so but my instant reaction is that I am happy with a point,” he said, “First half I was really pleased whilst second half our performance has given us things to work on. They (Penrith) had a couple of good chances and we’ve had the same and on another day the one from which Ryan (McGorrigan) hit the post drops to Danny Anderson as a tap in. I thought we were by far the better side in the first half and they were better after the break purely on work rate. ”

He continued: “We started really brightly and probably could and should have been ahead after three minutes through Jordan Summerly.”

Skinner was pleased by the reaction from his side after they trailed to Luke Brown’s opener in the 19th minute: “I was disappointed that we went behind and again we were victims of our own downfall which is a bit of a recurring theme from last season so we need to address that issue,” he said, “However we showed a fantastic reaction to come back. We missed a penalty then a minute later we scored, ironically from a bit of a more direct pass but Ryan (McGorrigan) has read it really well and nipped in to score on his debut so I’m really delighted for him.

"Then we got ourselves ahead with a good goal. It was a great ball in from Yannick (Aziakonou) and a good header at the back post by Karl Ross and to be honest it was just a shame that we didn’t have a bigger winning margin at half time.”