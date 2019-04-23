Spartans aim for place in play-offs

Blyth Spartans are set to take on Southport in the final Vanarama National League North fixture of the season at Croft Park this Saturday at 3pm.

Alun Armstrong’s side have risen above all expectations this season as they currently sit sixth in the table. A win on Saturday would secure the club’s highest league finish in their history - as well as securing a play-off berth.

A club spokesman said: “Blyth are currently on a six-game winning run and are unbeaten in nine games – including three consecutive victories at Croft Park.

“We hope to attract a crowd on par with the historic FA Cup games in recent years when the likes of Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers have visited Croft Park.

“If we do secure a playoff berth it is likely we will finish 6th or 7th, meaning this could be the final home game of what has been a historic league season.”

On Monday, Spartans left it late but secured three vital points with a last gasp win away to FC United of Manchester.

Jarrett Rivers had given the Northumbrians a 1-0 half-time lead whe n he opened the scoring after 16 minutes.

Clever footwork from Maguire allowed him to find Rivers inside the six yard box and he made no mistake with his finish.

As the game wore on there were chances at both ends, but as the match entered the final three minutes Blyth still held the advantage.

Then, in the 87th minute, Manchester equalised.

But in the 90th minute up popped Adam Wrightson to net a dramatic winner ... on his 100th appearance for the club.

Blyth currently have 66 points, one more than Bradford PA and AFC Telford.

After the game, manager Armstrong said: “I have never felt emotion like that as a manager before.

“I was more stressed than ever today. We had so many chances, but we missed them and I thought it was going to cost us.

“I was devastated with the equaliser, but when Adam popped up for the winner the emotions changed again.

“On Saturday we need Croft Park rocking. We need 1,500 fans.

“It’s a huge game for this football club. It’s a cup final for this and if we can finish in the play-off spots it will be a lottery.”