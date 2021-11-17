Spartans and manager Nelson part company

Michael Nelson, who left his role as manager of Blyth Spartans 'by mutual consent.'

A statement issued by the club on Wednesday said Nelson had left ‘by mutual consent,’ after a poor run of results. Spartans had lost their last nine games in a row.

On Saturday they were beaten 4-0 away to Kettering Town and then on Tuesday they lost 2-0 away to Hereford.

The defeats sent Spartans to the foot of the table where they are currently one of four sides on nine points, four adrift of the pack.

The following day the club revealed they had parted company with Nelson, who had been in the post since March 2020. They thanked him for his efforts and wished him well for the future.

They added that their search for a replacement would begin immediately.

On Saturday Blyth suffered a 4-0 reverse at Kettering Town, when to add to their woes, Aaron Cunningham was sent off in the closing stages.

Cunningham’s red card compounded a miserable afternoon at Latimer Park for Michael Nelson’s men after a brace from Connor Kennedy and goals from Callum Powell and Gerry McDonagh sent them crashing to their eighth successive loss.

Nelson handed a debut to young defender Ben Milburn, while Cunningham started in midfield on his fourth debut for the club.

Kettering scored after only six minutes. It remained 1-0 to the break, but the home side added a further three goals in the second half.

On Tuesday, which was Nelson’s last match in charge, Spartans went down 2-1 at Hareford.

They put up a better showing in the first half but trailed to a deflected Ryan McLean shot at the break. Victory was secured for the home side when Dan Smith lashed a shot into the top corner late in the game.

After the game Nelson said: "The lads put a real good shift in after spending a long time on the bus, leaving at 11am. Getting done by a deflected goal would have been a hard luck story, but the second goal is another mistake by us.”