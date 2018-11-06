Spartans brought back to earth

Blyth Spartans 0-3 United of Manchester

Blyth were brought back down to earth by National league strugglers United of Manchester on Saturday, after following up two strong away performances with a disappointing 3-0 defeat.

After an even opening spell, the Manchester visitors took the game by the scruff of the neck with two goals in two minutes.

United went ahead through Kurt Willoughby on 20 minutes after capitalising on a poor Blyth free-kick.

Thomas Peers then doubled the advantage for the visitors less than a minute later and suddenly the Northumbrians were left chasing the game.

Spartans saw more of the ball and looked the better side in the second half, but they rarely threatened the away goal and United put the game to bed in the 90th minute with a fine finish from Lewis Mansell for the third.