Spartans end barren spell with home win over Guiseley

Action from Blyth Spartans’ 1-0 home win over Guiseley on Saturday.

This was Michael Barron’s first game in charge of the first-team, on an interim basis, following the departure of Michael Nelson.

Mitchell made an impressive penalty save to deny Jordan Thewlis after Thewlis was brought down by Rhys Evan and Guiseley were awarded a spot kick. And Reid smashed home the winner in the 60th minute after some great play by JJ O’Donnell.

The win ended a dismal run of defeats for Spartans, which had seen them lose nine in a row. This had culminated in the departure of Nelson last week, which according to the club was ‘by mutual consent.’

Spartans have since confirmed they are in the process of advertising for another manager, with interim bosses Barron and Stephen Turnbull taking charge of team affairs in the meantime.

Saturday’s win lifted Blyth off the bottom of the table, taking them to 19th of 22 with 12 points, three ahead of the sides now occupying bottom, albeit having played more games.

This Saturday (November 27), Spartans take a break from league action when they turn their attention to the FA Trophy and an away clash against York City, which kicks off at 3pm.

Their next league game is on Saturday, December 4, away to AFC Fylde, who are currently sitting top of the division with 33 points and who are unbeaten at home, having won six and drawn one of their seven matches.

On Saturday, the teams cancelled each other out in ther first half, with only one direct shot on goal, and at the break it remained 0-0.

Guiseley were awarded their penalty in the 51st minute when Thewlis was brought down in the box by Evans. Thewlis then stepped up to take the penalty, but Mitchell pulled off a good save to deny him.