Spartans’ FA Cup exit

Blyth Spartans.

James Spencer’s 12th-minute goal proved to be the difference in a game of the proverbial two halves at Nethermoor Park.

After the game, a disappointed Spartans’ manager Michael Nelson said: “If we had played in the first half like we played in the second I am sure we would have taken something from the game.

"In the first half we were second best by far and it was a relief to come in only 1-0 down at half-time.

"I told the lads we needed more from them in the second half and to their credit they did that. We played much higher up the park, but unfortunately we just couldn’t get that finish we were looking for.

"It wasn’t a great performance, but looking for positives I was pleased with the way we played for large parts of the second half.

"After a heavy defeat last week the players should have been looking to make a good start to the match, but they didn’t. I thought they might have had more about them and not needed a talking to from me at half-time.

"Exiting the FA Cup is a big disappointment to us. We were looking for a result to get us going in the league again, but it just didn’t happen.”

Blyth must now regroup for their next league match at home against Chorley on Saturday and Nelson says it will be time for the players to ‘go again’ and prove themselves.

"Whether or not we make changes we will have to wait and see,” he said.

Blyth took a decent travelling support to Guiseley and Nelson again said he and the players appreciated their backing.

"They got behind the team for the entire 90 minutes,” he said. “It is a tremendous support we get away from home, but unfortunately we couldn’t get vthe result we were looking for.”