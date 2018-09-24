Spartans force a replay in FA Cup

Blyth Spartans came from behind twice to earn a replay in the FA Cup 2nd Qualifying Round with a 3-3 draw against Nantwich Town on Saturday.

The teams are due to meet again in the replay at Croft Park tomorrow evening.

James Lawrie gave the hosts an early lead before the returning Jamie Holmes equalised for Blyth on the stroke of half time.

The Dabbers re-took the lead after 57 minutes thanks to a wonderful strike from Casper Hughes, but again Spartans hit back with Sean Reid levelling within 60 seconds.

Bradley Fewster then gave the Northumbrians the lead with his first goal for the club before Michael Liddle received his marching orders for a second yellow card offence.

With Blyth down to ten men Lawrie grabbed his second of the game with only three minutes remaining to force the replay.