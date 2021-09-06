Spartans hold leaders Brackley to goalless draw

Action from Saturday's 0-0 draw between Spartans and Brackley Town. Picture by Bill Broadley.

Michael Nelson’s side had chances to win the game but overall, settled for a point, which ended The Saints’ 100% start to the National League North campaign.

After the game Nelson said: “I’m happy that we kept a clean sheet but on the balance of the game I think their keeper has been a lot more active than ours.

“We have had the better chances and had one cleared off the line. They also had their chances, but I think we probably deserved to win it more.

“The lads have done well – we have played three home games against decent opposition and nobody has scored a goal against us yet.

"It’s been really positive and the defence have done well to give us clean sheets, but we have also been creating a number of chances.

"Toby Lees got an early knock and had to be strapped up as he had a cut eye. That's a real centre half injury and credit to him. He’ll go and get stitched up and I’m sure he will be fine.

"I think we dominated a lot of possession but stepped off it a little bit in the second half. In saying that we still had chances and their keeper has turned two shots around the post.

"We definitely want to make Croft Park a difficult place for teams to come and having over 1,000 fans in here also makes it difficult for the other sides to come here and it gives our lads a lift. The players definitely appreciate their support and the fact they are spending their hard earned money to come and watch us.”

Saturday's result means Spartans now have eight points from their first five games and they currently sit eighth in the table, five points behind leaders Fyde and Brackley.

Meanwhile, Spartans’ physio, Gary Neasham has revealed Josh Gillies is awaiting results of his scan after injuring his knee during the opening day win over Alfreton Town.