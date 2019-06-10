Spartans launch U18s side

Blyth Spartans are delighted to announce the formation of an U18 side to continue the development of their player pathway.

With the introduction of the reserves side two years ago – who competed in the Northern Football Alliance Division One last season – the club recently announced a partnership with Tyne Metropolitan College to run an U19 side in the National League Youth Alliance.

The new U18 side further strengthens the links between the first team, reserves and junior set-up.

And the U18’s are on the lookout for a manager.

Dan McManus, reserve team general m anager said: “We are seeking an experienced manager/head coach to oversee our proposed new under 18s team.”