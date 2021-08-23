Spartans lose on road at Kidderminster

Blyth Spartans' manager Michael Nelson.

After the match, Nelson said; “They were the better side and we knew the threats they possess.

"I thought we were still in the game at half-time but they had more conviction than us in the box in the second half.

"The first goal was always going to be pivotal and they scored just seconds after we went close at the other end.

Unfortunately, we just didn’t have the quality we needed in this match.

“But i can’t be too hard on the lads as this was our first game away on the bus since before Christmas, after this there will be no more excuses though.”

There wasn’t a lot between the sides in the first half and Spartans deserved to still be level at the break.

But just seconds after a chance at one end, Kidderminster broke and scored at the other. The ever-dangerous Austin drew in two defenders before feeding Freemantle with a precise reverse pass. The forward made no mistake, setting himself and blasting into the top corner with 52 minutes on the clock.

Backed by a now-vocal crowd at Aggborough, Kidderminster Harriers pressed for a second. Hemmings nodded wide just after the hour, but the tally would be doubled just five minutes later. Freemantle turned provider, his pullback allowing skipper Austin to pass the ball into the bottom corner.

With Spartans chasing the game, the hosts added a third 16 minutes from time. Ashley Hemmings robbed possession in the centre circle, carried the ball to the edge of the area and opted not to pick out either of his supporting teammates, instead stroking the ball low into the far corner.

Dale almost snatched a consolation for Spartans in the closing moments of the game, a fine low free kick held at the near post by Simpson. However, it was Kidderminster Harriers’ day, and they thrilled most of the 1462-strong crowd with three points against hard-working opposition.