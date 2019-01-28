Spartans lose unbeaten run

Blyth Spartans 2-3 Hereford

Blyth Spartans’ 14-game unbeaten run came to an end following a below-par display against Hereford on Saturday.

Admittedly, Alun Armstrong’s men did have their chances to snatch a draw but overall the visitors’ deserved their victory on the balance of play.

It had taken just eight minutes for The Bulls to break the deadlock through Tom Owen-Evans before Jimmy Oates doubled their advantage on the hour-mark.

Kieran Green’s strike with 15 minutes remaining give Spartans hope, but as they pushed forward, George Lloyd was granted the space to wrap the game up in the closing stages.

Bradley Fewster got himself on the score sheet in added time, though the result was already decided in what was a first away win since August for Hereford.