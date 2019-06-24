Spartans name new assistant manager

Mark Foden signs for Blyth Spartans.

Stephenson, 51, joins after leaving Middlesbrough U23’s in the summer and joins Clark for a fourth time – having been a part of Lee’s coaching staff at Huddersfield Town, Kilmarnock and Blackpool.

The midfielder enjoyed a fruitful career as a professional footballer, making over 500 appearances, before turning his attention to coaching.

After a brief spell as caretaker manager at Hartlepool after his playing days were over, Stephenson moved to Carrow Road to join Glenn Roeder as first team coach in 2007, leaving when Roeder departed in 2009.

Blyth Spartans are pleased to announce the signing of former Gateshead goalkeeper Mark Foden.

Foden played one game for Blyth during the 2018/19 season when former manager Alun Armstrong brought him in on loan.

And the former Ross County man is delighted to be at Croft Park, especially to work under Lee Clark.

“Obviously he has managed at a very good level, and what he is trying to do here is similar to what happened at Gateshead last year.

“It’s a young, exciting squad of players. I’m delighted to be part of the this.”

Clark praised his new addition, saying he has the temperament and characteristics to excel this season.