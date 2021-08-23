Spartans renew shirt sleeve sponsorship deal with SOS

Blyth Spartans announce their shirt sleeve sponsorship with the SOS Group.

For a third time, SOS Group is sponsoring the club’s shirt sleeve sponsor and they have also increased their pitch-side advertising. The Team Valley-based company is also continuing to provide a photocopier and laser printer to assist with retail operations and match day administration at Croft Park.

Based on the Team Valley, SOS Group has numerous clients in Northumberland and a strong reputation in the sports industry.

In recent years it has provided digital office equipment services at competitions including the IAAF World Athletics Championships, the Special Olympics GB National Games, British Swimming Summer Championships and World Para Athletics Championships.

The company also works closely with start-up businesses to provide expert office services support and advice.

Andrew Skelton, director at SOS Group, says: “We’re extremely proud of our association with Blyth Spartans and it really means something to us seeing our name on the shirts when the players run out.

“This is a club firmly rooted in its local community and we all want to see it do well. My colleagues and I have thoroughly enjoyed the pre-season games and we’re all looking forward to a competitive season with lots of football played in front of supporters once again.”

Tony Platten, club chairman, says: “SOS have continued to support the club through 18 months of anguish caused by the Covid pandemic and we are hopeful that the momentum that is now behind the new squad that we have at Croft Park will reward all of our sponsors with increased crowds and media exposure. We are grateful to SOS and all our others sponsors for their continued support.”

Established in 2002, SOS Group supplies and maintains leading brand digital office equipment. As well as offering a full range of office management services, including unified communications, IT support, document management, cost consultation and managed print services.