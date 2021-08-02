Spartans slip to defeat against Hebburn

Blyth Spartans.

The hosts took the lead after 13 minutes in fortunate circumstances as Carl Taylor deflected in a long range effort from his team mate Robbie Spence.

Dale hit back for Spartans within five minutes of the second half as he fired in a fine finish from close range.

But Hebburn hit back to retake the lead on 62 minutes as Taylor once again found the net, in what proved to be the winner for the hosts.

On Tuesday Blyth are due to take on Newcastle United U23s at Croft Park.