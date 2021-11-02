Spartans suffer big defeat at York City

Blyth Spartans.

The result immediately drew an angry reaction from some fans who took to social media to vent their frustrations.

Spartans have now lost their last six competitive matches and have only one victory in their previous 11 outings.

At York they got off to the worst possible start, conceding a goal after only two minutes when Paddy McLaughlin netted.

A second goal followed after 16 minutes when Matty Brown scored from a throw-in and by half-time it was 3-0 with Clayton Donaldson heaping more misery on the Northumbrians.

York continued to dominate and a fourth goal was added just four minutes into the second half when Kurt Willoughby netted from close range.

The final margin might have been greater when it the 87th minute Kyle Lancaster hit a post for the home side.

After the game, Blyth striker Robbie Dale admitted: “The last few games we just haven’t been good enough and we have to sort it out.

"But one thing that isn’t going to change is our appreciation of the support from the fans.”