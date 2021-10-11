Spartans suffer third defeat in a row
Blyth Spartans 0Chorley 2Blyth Spartans suffered their first home defeat of the 2021/22 National League North season with a flat 2-0 defeat to Chorley.
Spartans hit the woodwork twice in the second-half through Dan Maguire and Rhys Evans but overall, it was lacklustre performance at Croft Park.
Michael Nelson’s side were left to rue two defensive errors too, as Connor Hall handed the visitors the lead on 44 minutes before it was extended by Millenic Alli in the second-half.