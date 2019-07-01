Spartans win first friendly

Blyth players celebrate a goal against Stranraer.

Meanwhile, Blyth are delighted to announce that five of last season’s squad have re-signed for the club.

Robert Dale, 34, returns to the club for the 15th consecutive season. Now the club’s record holder for appearances with 643 he’ll look to add to the impressive mark.

Joining him in the Spartans dressing room will be central defender Ryan Hutchinson who returns after missing the entire 2018/19 season with a knee injury.

Jack Butler, 18, has signed his first contract with the club after impressing over the last two seasons.

Popular winger Adam Wrightson has opted to stay with the club for a third consecutive season after a playing a vital part in Blyth’s surge for the play-offs last term.

And last but not least, Lewis Horner has pen to paper on a new deal, offering versatilty in the central midfield and right-back slots.

Spartans have also completed the signing of central midfielder Ursene Mouanda on a season-long loan deal from South Shields.

The 20-year-old joins from the Evo-Stik Premier side having made 26 appearances for Graham Fenton and Lee Picton’s men last season.