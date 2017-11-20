Stephenson spot on for draw

Seaham Red Star 1-1 Ashington

A makeshift Ashington side stretched their run in the league to three games unbeaten after Tony Stephenson’s penalty early in the second half earned them a well deserved point against Seaham on Saturday, writes Brian Bennett.

Ashington were missoing three defenders who were all suspended and they fell a goal behind after only eight minutes when Dylan McGlade sidestepped the keeper before netting.

The Colliers then had Damien Stevens carried off after quarter of an hour with what turned out to be ligament damage to his ankle.

But the Colliers dug deep and after several near misses either side of half-time, they got back on level terms when White was upended in the box. Referee Helen Conley pointed to the spot and Stephenson made no mistake with the penalty.