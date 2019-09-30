Stevens hits the winner as Colliers fight back

Callum Johnston in action for Ashington. Picture by Ian Brodie.

Woodhorn Lane club sponsor AkzoNobel enjoyed an open day at the ground and with admission free for spectators, and in front of a bumper crowd of 444, the Colliers hit back in fine style to register their fourth home win of the season.

The beginning to this contest certainly did not go the way the hosts wanted. Within eight minutes they were trailing when Jon Weirs fired a shot from inside the area wide of ‘keeper Adam McHugh.

However, Ashington’s riposte was to level within two minutes. Skipper Curtis Coppen – a surprise 11th hour inclusion who came through a fitness test after initially being ruled out for weeks with an injury - swept a lovely ball out from right to left which found Ben Gaffney. The debutant full back – signed from North Shields – delivered a pin point ball into the middle where Callum Johnston planted a superb diving header from ten yards which arced wide of the despairing hands of ‘keeper James Winter and inside the junction of post and crossbar before hitting the back of the net.

It was just the tonic Ian Skinner’s side wanted – and five minutes later, they moved into a 2-1 advantage. Gibson’s cross from the right fell to Jamie Hanson and the youngster lashed the ball home from 12 yards.

The Sunderland outfit levelled four minutes before half time whenr Ollie Hotchkiss drove a low free-kick into the danger zone where the incoming Danni Lay ran in to poke the ball home from close range.

In the 65th minute, Skinner introduced Dan Taggart for Johnston and four minutes later following an incisive move, the substitute laid the ball into the path of Stevens who took a good touch before clipping the ball wide of Winter and inside the far post.