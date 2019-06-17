Sunday League hold annual awards evening

The Blyth & Wansbeck Sunday League held their annual presentation at the New Delaval and Newsham Social Club.

League Chairman Colin Douglas welcomed the guests, including league sponsors Standard Security, represented by Suzette, James and Samantha Scott, and Stephen Smith and Dave Smith from Whitley Bay Trophies. There were also a number of referees in attendance, along with representatives from many of the club who play in the league.

All the awards were presented by James Scott from league sponsors Standard Securities.

Leading goal scorers from league games only were: Paul Huck from Blyth United Services with 26 goals in Division 1 and Damien Stevens from Ashington RAOB with 19 goals in the Premier Division.

Player of the Year awards went to Michael Jordan from Cramlington Burton House in Division 1 with seven nominations and Ross Gair from Amble Tavern in the Premier who had eight.

The Bill Young Fair Play award went to Bubbles Ashington and they also received a cheque for £395.

Referee of the Year went to Paul Davison and Jack Watts was named as the Young Referee of the Year.

The Harry Kennedy Achievenent Award went to Cambois Club.

Team trophy winners for the year were presented as follows:

Eric Anderson Cup – Newsham Victory, RU Cambois Club.

Alan Davison Cup – Amble Tavern, RU Bedlington Social Club United.

Saints Shield – Blyth United Services, RU Ellington.

Randolph Cup –Bedlington Social Club Utd, RU Newsham Victory.

JD Marnock Cup – Newsham Victory, RU East Chevington.

George Davison Cup – Amble Tavern, RU Bedlington Social Club United.

Premier Division – Ashington RAOB, RU Amble Tavern. Division 1 – Ashington Town Mortimer, RU Blyth United Services.

Secretarial awards went to Paul Horne from Cambois Club and Paul Katz from Blyth Town Sunday.

League Secretary Frank Scantlebury conducted the vote of thanks.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​