Terriers beaten on breakaway

Bedlington Terriers 0-1 Billingham Town

A goal on the break against the run of play condemned Bedlington Terriers to defeat at Dr. Pit Welfare Park against league leaders Billingham Town on Saturday.

Manager David Leightley made one change from the team which beat West Allotment Celtic with Kevin Westphal coming in for veteran midfielder Ian Herron.

The visitors started the game faster with a weak shot at Terriers keeper Cameron Armstrong in the first minute followed by a shot after seven minutes which flew a foot wide of the post. Then after 12 minutes Armstrong made a point blank save.

The teams were fairly even matched and on the stroke of half time Terriers nearly took the leader when Ronnie Jones spotted the keeper off his line and chipped him from 30 yards, but his effort dropped onto the crossbar and away.

Terriers set the pace in the second half and in the 47th minute a long ball down the left flank was picked up by Dylan Williamson who cut in and fired over. In the next minute a Michael Bell touch put Jones away and his shot flashed across the face of the visitors’ goal before being put out. Then on 50 minutes Bell shot over the bar from 25 yards before a Williamson screamer from 25 yards was touched wide by a diving keeper for a corner.

From the corner, the ball was cleared and the visitors broke with the ball being carried down the right flank. A square ball found an attacker who tucked the ball home to put the visitors ahead very much against the run of play.

The goal seemed to rob the Terriers of momentum and the visitors held on to their lead to take the three points.

It was a stirring performance from the Terriers who held their own against the unbeaten league leaders and deserved something from the game.