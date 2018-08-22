Terriers crash to defeat

Billingham Town 7-0 Bedlington Terriers

Bedlington Terriers crashed to defeat away to Billingham Town in a game that no one will want to remember.

Manager Keith Brown made three changes from the team that started against West Allotment Celtic. Chris Locke, John Sherlock and Dan Costello came in for Liam Clark, Stephen Young and Chris Glass.

Terriers were caught napping in the first minute when a long thrown in found a home attacker who slotted he ball home. After eleven minutes a free kick into the box was met with a towering header at the back post to double the lead.

On 26 minutes, keeper David Stewart chased out of his penalty area and was adjudged to have brought down an opposition forward. After a lengthy delay for treatment, Stewart was sent off and Chris Locke went in goal. Locke got a hand to the resultant free kick but was unable to keep it out.

Half time saw Terriers three goals down and the second half got no better.

After 59 minutes a 20 yard shot curled away from Locke to put Terriers four down, while the fifth followed six minutes later from a near post header.

The sixth followed after 71 minutes and the seventh after 85 minutes when a flick on was fired home.