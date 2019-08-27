Terriers down by controversial decisions

Bedlington terriers FC.

Controversial refereeing decisions saw Bedlington Terriers condemned to defeat at home to Ryton & Crawcrook Albion on Saturday.

Manager David Leightley made just the one change from the team which overwhelmed Washington with Sven Hart replacing Carl Collins in midfield.

Terriers started well and Cameron Fenton had two early chances before Leighton Hopper put them ahead when he backheeled a corner home after 3 minutes.

The visitors were struggling with the pace of Mackenzie Sharpe on the left flank and he was brought down on a number of occasions.

After 14 minutes the visitors were awarded a free kick on the edge of the Terriers penalty area which was placed into the top of the net to level the scores.

Terriers went ahead again after 19 minutes when a Sven Hart corner from the left was handled to give them a penalty which Sharpe converted.

Then on 26 minutes Tyrone Alleyne was adjudged to have brought down an opposition attacker in the penalty area. The spot kick was converted to level the scores again.

After 32 minutes Ollie Martin had to be substituted with an ankle injury after a being taken out in a tackle.

The first moment of controversy occurred after 53 minutes when a Kevin Westphal shot from the right was parried by the Ryton keeper and continued into the goal. The keeper frantically pulled the ball back into play but it had crossed the line by some 18 inches. The assistant referee was at least ten yards behind play and unable to give the goal.

Two minutes later visitors went ahead. A free kick on the left was played across the goal and headed back in at the far post. A visiting head got to the return ball first to put it in the goal.

After 68 minutes Terriers should have had a penalty when Adam McGuiness was pushing while preparing to jump for a corner. Photographs taken from behind the goal clearly showed the push but the referee failed to give it.