Terriers fall to three first half Heaton goals

Bedlington Terriers 0-3 Heaton Stannington

A trio of first half goals consigned Bedlington Terriers to defeat at Dr Pit Welfare against Heaton Stannington on Saturday.

With nine players unavailable, manager David Leightley was forced to make four changes form the team which lost to West Allotment Celtic two days earlier.

In difficult conditions with a heavy wind which the Terriers had to play into in the first half, the home team had the first chance of the game when Brad Higgins shot straight at the keeper after six minutes, before the visitors took the lead after nineteen minutes when a cross to the back post was headed in.

The lead was doubled after 31 minutes when a mistimed tackle by Steve Gibson resulted in a penalty being awarded which was tucked home. Almost on the stroke of half time a twenty yard shot found the net to put the visitors three goals ahead at the break.

Terriers showed little sign of scoring until the introduction of Dylan Williamson. After 78 minutes a Williamson cross from the left curled and hit the far post before a Glass shot from the edge of the area was easily saved in the 80th minute. Then in stoppage time a Williamson corner from the left was played back out to Young who fired over.

The Terriers were not helped by a growing list of absentees and look short on confidence. The sterling performance against the league leaders four weeks earlier seems too long ago and a win is now long overdue.

This Saturday (16th) Terriers are away to Easington Colliery (kick-off 3 pm).